The Washington man who is accused of fatally shooting an unarmed teenager earlier this month had a similar incident with an unarmed citizen two years ago, but in which cops were able to intervene in time, according to court documents reviewed by Inside Edition Digital.

Aaron Brown Myers, 51, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault for allegedly shooting dead a teen boy in the parking lot of a sporting goods store in Renton, a city located just 10 miles south of Seattle, on June 5.

The teenage victim, Hazrat Ali Rohani, and two of his friends, all 17, were heading into a Big 5 store to return a BB Gun, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Police said Myers told them that he saw the boys and believed they were trying to rob the store so he approached them with his gun, according to the complaint.

That complaint also details a previous incident involving Myers and an unarmed citizen.

"On March 29th, 2022, Myers called 911 to report that he had seen a person on a bicycle pointing a gun at people," the complaint reads. "He then told the 911 call receiver that he had a pistol concealed on his person and may have to intervene. According to the reports of responding officers, Myers then followed the person he believed to have a gun to a nearby store, and then away from the store once person left. He told police he thought he might have to shoot the person with his concealed pistol."

In that instance, officers were able to respond to the scene in time and stop any potential altercation between Myers and the unnamed bicyclist, the complaint says.

When officers then approached the bicyclist, they discovered that the "gun" Myers said he saw was a "silver metal object that was possibly a part to a bicycle," according to the complaint.

Myers works as a security guard but was off-duty at the time of the shooting earlier this month. He has been removed from his position on a public safety board in the city of Newcastle.

"It was with deep regret and sadness that the City of Newcastle learned of the fatal shooting of Hazrat Ali Rohani on June 5, 2024," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement. "The outcome of this incident has undoubtedly caused unimaginable loss, harm, and distress to those involved, as well as the larger community.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected," the statement continued. "The City of Newcastle is dedicated to the core principles of public safety and community well-being."

Footage of the shooting showed Myers "escalating" the situation with "more and more violence," according to the complaint.

He can allegedly be seen approaching the boys with his gun drawn and pointed at them, according to the complaint. Police said the two surviving teens later told them that they repeatedly said to Myers that the weapon in question was an airsoft gun.

Myers said that he shot the victim when he went to reach for a gun, but the footage does not show the teenager who was killed reaching for a gun at any point, prosecutors say.

It does show the boy trying to run away as Myers opened fire, as well as his final moments, according to authorities.

"When (the victim) hit the ground, he called out for his mom." says the complaint.

In the end, the boy was shot seven times, including once in the abdomen and six times in the back as he ran away.

Myers remains in jail on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned June 24. He has not entered a plea.