Albany Boy, 12, Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Stranger in Broad Daylight: Police

Albany Attempted Murder Suspect 12
Police say a 12-year-old boy shot a woman, 48, in the middle of the afternoon (stock image above).Getty Images
First Published: 10:14 AM PDT, May 28, 2024

The arrest comes one week after a 48-year-old woman was shot in the arm. A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department tells Inside Edition Digital that they do not believe the suspect and victim knew one another.

A 12-year-old boy in upstate New York has been arrested on an attempted murder charge, police say.

The suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is accused of shooting a 48-year-old woman in the forearm in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, May 13, the Albany Police Department (APD) said in a news release.

Emergency medical personnel were able to treat the victim at the scene and then transported her to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the APD said in a news release.

A police investigation into the incident ended eight days after the shooting with the arrest of the suspect. At this time, police do not believe the suspect and victim knew one another, Det. Meghan Craft of the APD tells Inside Edition Digital.

The suspect is now facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance in Albany County Family Court (ACFC) last week and was remanded to a non-secure detention facility. 

It is unclear if the boy will be tried as an adult and the Albany County District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment. It is also unclear how he came into possession of the gun used in the incident, as are the factors that led investigators to charge the boy with attempted murder.

