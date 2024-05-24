Florida Boy, 15, Accused of Murdering Father and Then Killing His Accomplice, 16, Just 3 Days Later, Cops Say

The JSO says that Shane Payne Jr. enlisted a friend to murder his father, and then turned on his friend and killed him three days later. Shane was 15 years old at the time.

A Florida teenager allegedly murdered his father with the help of a friend and then killed that friend just a few days later, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) charged Shane Payne Jr. with two counts of second-degree murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of his father, Shane Payne Sr. The charges stem from two separate incidents in the summer of 2022. 

On Aug. 3, 2022, deputies with the JSO responded to a report of a shooting to find Shane Payne Sr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside his residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, according to a JSO spokesperson.

Three days later., on Aug. 6, deputies arrived to the scene of another shooting incident to find 16-year-old Timothy Dixon suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. according to a JSO spokesperson.

Two years later, deputies charged Shane Payne Jr. in the murders of both men.

Shane Payne Jr - JSO

The JSO says that Payne Jr. enlisted Dixon to murder his father, and then turned on his friend and killed him three days later. Payne Jr. was 15 years old at the time.

Payne Jr., now 17, is already in custody for an unrelated incident, court records show. He is facing charges of home invasion, kidnapping, grand theft auto and resisting arrest in that case. He has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges in that case.

For that reason, deputies served Payne Jr. with an arrest warrant at the pre-trial detention facility where he is incarcerated at this time.

Payne Jr has yet to enter a plea and is set to make his first court appearance next week, at which time a public defender will be appointed to represent him in the case. His public defender in his other case did not respond to a request for comment.

