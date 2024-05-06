Officials in Kentucky are still attempting to piece together the details of a cross-county shooting spree that left three dead and one in critical condition.

It all started at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) discovered "a male victim lying beside the road approximately 200 feet from his residence deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

Approximately an hour layer, officials received a report of a shooting at a residence and arrived to find a deceased woman and a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Officers were still on the scene of that shooting when a welfare check came in for another Russell County resident, who KCP officials say they found shot dead in a motor vehicle near the residence.

The PCSO identified that first victim as 73-year-old Larry V. Gosser.

The other three victims were identified by KSP as 50-year-old Angela Gosser, 57-year-old Jennifer Wilson and Daryl Wilson.

Records obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that Angela and Larry Gosser were husband and wife, while Angela, Jennifer Wilson and Daryl Wilson were siblings.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are still investigating this tragic series of events, but a preliminary investigation by KSP determined that Angela saw Jennifer while driving to their brother's home and "armed herself with a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the passenger area of the vehicle, fatally striking [her sister]."

Then, once she arrived at Daryl's home, Angela "armed herself with a firearm and forced entry into the residence," said KSP.

Angela and Daryl then exchanged gunfire once she entered the home, said KSP. Angela's wounds proved to be fatal while Daryl is now being treated for 'life-threatening injuries" at University of Kentucky Hospital, said KSP.

Daryl is not charged with any crime at this time officials tell Inside Edition Digital.

This timeline also reveals that Larry was the first to be shot that evening.

Officials are not revealing any further details but have said there is no threat to public safety at this time.

Meanwhile, the motive for this alleged shooting spree remains a mystery.