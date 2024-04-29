Murder Trial for College Professor Karen Read, Accused of Killing Police Officer Boyfriend, Begins

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:06 PM PDT, April 29, 2024

Protesters in support of Karen Read claim her arrest was part of a police cover-up.

The murder trial of college professor Karen Read got underway Monday as supporters called for her acquittal.

Protesters are being ordered to stay across the street from the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts, in the murder case that has divided a community and led to conspiracy-fueled allegations of a police cover-up.

Inside the courtroom, the prosecution alleged the finance professor intentionally drove into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, following a night of bar-hopping.

Surveillance video shows the couple at a bar embracing on the night of January 2022. Later that evening, Read dropped O’Keefe off at a party being thrown by a fellow police officer. Prosecutors alleged when she left, Read intentionally mowed him down in a jealous rage over his seeing another woman.

“Defendant Karen Read is guilty of murder of second degree. Striking the victim, Mr. O’Keefe, with her car, knocking him back onto the ground, striking head on the ground,” the prosecutor said.

The defense said, “Karen Read was framed.”

Read’s supporters claim her arrest is part of a police cover-up.

“There is no possible way that this man was hit by a car, no possible way,” blogger Aidan Kearney tells Inside Edition. “He was inside the house, he was killed inside the house. An obvious cover-up.”

Nick Rocco, who is raising funds for Read, says $159,000 has been raised so far for the movement supporting the professor.

Police say they found pieces of a broken taillight near O’Keefe’s body, but the defense argues that Ring camera footage from O’Keefe’s home shows Read pulling out of his driveway and hitting his car, where she broke her taillight.

Read claims there was hostility between O’Keefe and some people who were at the party house that night that he died.

“The defense has done a good job of painting a narrative that there is a police cover-up in this small town outside of Boston,” Court TV’s Matt Johnson tells Inside Edition

Read has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Related Stories

Convict Accused of Murder for Hire Plot With Girlfriend: Cops
Father of 4 Falls to Death in ‘Tragic Incident’ at Wind Turbine
Harvey Weinstein Accusers Speak Out After Verdict Overturned
Body of Missing Iowa Trucker David Schultz Found in Local Field: ReportsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime