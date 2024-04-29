A Texas man fell to his death last week in what has been described as a “tragic incident” at a wind turbine in Archer County.

Marco Anthony Portillo Jr., 31, was identified by Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd as the man who fell inside a wind turbine on April 24, KFDX-TV reported.

Portillo was on the job of a windmill project entitled “Windthorst II Wind” and began to climb into the turbine when he fell, KAUZ-TV reported. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The project “Windthorst II Wind” was developed by OwnEnergy, a subsidiary of French utility EDF, Windpower Monthly reported. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to EDF Renewables for comment on the matter and has not heard back. A spokesperson for EDF Renewables told Windpower Monthly the company was working with the authorities investigating the incident.

"EDF Renewables is saddened to learn of the tragic incident. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. We are working closely with the contractor and authorities in the investigation of the incident," a statement said.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd told KFDX-TV that the incident looks to be accidental but that added his office is still investigating.

OSHA is also investigating the incident from a safety aspect, which raises concerns about safety in the wind turbine energy field, Sheriff Curd told KFDX-TV. “We’ve had a couple of trainings with the various windfarms in the area to ensure that we’re able to get first responders to them if they’re needed, like if there’s a rescue from high with the use of helicopters and first responders,” Curd said. “We’ve had trainings with them, and as far as I know, this is the first time we’ve had an incident like this.”

The Archer County Sheriff's Department did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family of the father of four.

"Our hearts are shattered at the loss of our very own, Marco Anthony Portillo Jr.," the page reads. "To have known Anthony was to have known a devoted husband, loving father, an honorable son, and a great friend. We will remember Anthony with love and appreciation for everything he did for his family."

Portillo leaves behind his son, Noah, and his three daughters, Alicia, Mia and Delilah, the page noted. He is also survived by his wife, Abigail Portillo, his parents and his three brothers.

"Please keep the Portillo family in your prayers," the page reads. "May Anthony rejoice in the presence of our loving God forever. We love you, Anthony!"

To date, more than $15,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign.