2 Hunters Die From Rare Brain Disease After Eating Deer Possibly Tainted With 'Chronic Wasting Disease': Study

Health
Chronic Wasting Disease
Hunter brings in deer head for testing as chronic wasting disease continues to plague deer populations.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:17 AM PDT, April 29, 2024

A new study suggests chronic wasting disease, which is devastating deer populations, may have caused rare brain disease in two hunters who died after eating deer that may have been infected.

Two deer hunters died from a rare brain disease after they ate venison possibly tainted with chronic wasting disease, according to a new study. 

The research conducted at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio raised concerns the fatal deer disease could be transmitted to humans.

"The patient's history, including a similar case in his social group, suggests a possible novel animal-to-human transmission of CWD (chronic wasting disease)," the researchers wrote.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it does not agree the men could have been infected from eating contaminated venison.

"We do not agree with the suggestion that these cases were caused by consumption of deer meat," Ryan Maddox, a senior epidemiologist and deputy chief for the CDC, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The CDC and other disease specialists have been studying chronic wasting disease for decades as the infection has devastated wild deer populations across the country. It has been found in deer, elk, reindeer and moose. The disease causes prion proteins in the brain to fold the wrong way, severing neurological connections until the brain no longer functions.

The infected animals drastically lose weight, suffer insatiable thirst and wander in stupors until they die from the untreatable disease, accoridng to health experts.

There have been no known transmission of chronic wasting disease in humans.

The study acknowledges the deaths of two hunters from the same lodge does not constitute conclusive evidence, but "this cluster emphasizes the need for further investigation."

Researchers said that in 2022, a 72-year-old man with "a history of consuming meat from a CWD-infected deer population," began showing signs of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare infection that affects one in 1 million people.

Bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease, is a variant of Creutzfeldt-Jakob that passed to humans who ate infected meat.

The hunter's friend, who ate the same venison, had just died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob, the study said. After the second hunter died, an autopsy showed he, too, had Creutzfeldt-Jakob, the researchers wrote.

Related Stories

Scientists Developing Biological Sensor to Help Detect Alzheimer's
New Study Says Beer Hops May Affect Alzheimer's Disease
CDC Issues Alert for Uptick in Rare Polio-Like Disease Affecting Kids
Wisconsin Agency Tests Deer for Chronic Wasting Disease to Keep Humans SafeAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime