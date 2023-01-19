Scientists Developing Biological Sensor to Help Detect Alzheimer's and Other Diseases: Study

Health
Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in the elderly.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 1:55 PM PST, January 19, 2023

Scientists at Simon Fraser University in Canada say they are developing a biosensor that can be used to screen for Alzheimer’s and other diseases including cancer.

Researchers at Simon Fraser University had their work recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

Their project centers on developing a biosensor that detects a type of small protein that is part of inflammation in the body. Abnormal levels of the protein have been linked to Alzheimer’s, cancer, autoimmune disorders and heart disease.

“Our goal is to develop a sensor that’s less invasive, less expensive and simpler to use than existing methods,” said assistant professor Michael Adachi, co-leader of the project.

“These sensors are also small and have potential to be placed in doctor’s offices to help diagnose different diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease,” he added.

The researchers plan to test the biosensor in clinical trials to determine its effectiveness in detecting the protein in blood samples, which contain many interfering substances. 

