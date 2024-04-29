Trailblazing LGBTQ Forest Ranger and Climber Dies After 1,000-Foot Fall From Alaska Mountain

News
Alaska Mountain Where Mecus was Found
National Park Service
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:04 AM PDT, April 29, 2024

Robbi Mecus, 52, of Keene Valley, New York, died of injuries sustained in a fall Thursday while climbing a route on the southeast face of the 8,400-foot Mount Johnson in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, the park said.

A trailblazing New York State forest ranger and climber who fostered LGBTQIA+ community in her field has died after a 1,000-foot fall from an Alaskan mountain last week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed.

Robbi Mecus, 52, of Keene Valley, New York, died of injuries sustained in a fall Thursday while climbing a route on the southeast face of the 8,400-foot Mount Johnson in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, the park said.

Her climbing partner, a 30-year-old woman from California, was seriously injured and was rescued Friday and flown to an Anchorage hospital, park officials said.

The fall was witnessed by another climbing party on the route, who alerted the Alaska Regional Communication Center at approximately 10:45 pm Thursday, National Park Service said.

The reporting party descended to the accident victims and confirmed one climber had died in the fall. The responders dug a snow cave and tended to the surviving climber’s injuries throughout the night, National Park Service added.

Mecus, who worked for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for 25 years, mostly in the Adirondacks, searched for and rescued lost and injured climbers facing hypothermia and other threats in the wilderness, the New York Times reported.

Just last month, she helped rescue a frostbitten hiker who was lost in the Adirondack Mountains overnight, the Times reported.

Eight years ago, she came out as transgender, she said in a 2019 interview with the New York City Trans Oral History project, according to The New York Times.

Mecus worked to foster a supportive community for the LGBTQIA+ community of climbers in the North Country of New York, New York Times reported.

Following Mecus’ passing, Sean Maher, the interim commissioner for New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to eulogize his trailblazing colleague, saying the faithfully departed “exemplified the Forest Rangers’ high standard of professional excellence.”

Related Stories

Woman Falls to Her Death After Accepting Marriage Proposal
Before Stonewall, the Fight for Gay Rights Took Form in the 'Sip-In'
The Mysterious Death of Marsha P. Johnson and the Quest for Closure
Connecticut Trooper Climbs Fence to Rescue Woman Off 5-Inch LedgeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime