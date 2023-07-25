Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
A woman and her new fiancé were celebrating their engagement when she slipped and fell from a 100-foot cliff.
A newly engaged 39-year-old woman plunged to her death after she slipped at the edge of a 100-foot cliff popular with tourists in Turkey, authorities said.
Yesim Demir, 39, was celebrating with her new fiancé at Polente Cape after the couple became engaged. She and Nizamettin Gursu had gone to the cliff for a picnic and to watch the sunset, local media reported.
Gursu had gone to fetch something from their car when he heard a horrifying scream, he told reporters.
He said he rushed back to the cliff side, and saw his fiancée on the ground below.
"We chose the cliffs to have a romantic memory after the proposal," Gursu said.
"Everything happened at once," he said. "She lost her balance and fell down."
A heartbroken friend of Demir's posted on social media that the picturesque site should have a perimeter fence to prevent tourists from falling.
