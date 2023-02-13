Utah Teen Suffers Tragic Death After Falling 30 Feet Off a Cliff

Zoe McKinney, white girl with blond hair, sitting on a rock posing for a picture with her hand on her head
Facebook/Zoe McKinney
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:02 PM PST, February 13, 2023

Seventeen-year-old Zoe McKinney “was a remarkable student and we will honor her memory throughout the remainder of this senior year,” her school district said in a statement.

A Utah teen died Friday when she slipped and fell 30 feet off a cliff in the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area. 

Seventeen-year-old Zoe McKinney was hiking the trail with friends on Saturday evening when she accidentally slipped, causing her to fall off a sheer cliff face, said the Moab Police Department.

Her friends attempted to find ways down to her but unfortunately, there was no safe route for them. When police arrived along with Search and Rescue, they were able to get down to her, said police.

When officials were finally able to reach McKinney, she was pronounced dead due to the fall, according to police. 

Police said officials then spent the next two hours trying to recover her body from the location.

“We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time,” said police.

Grand County School District, where McKinney attended, issued a statement to inform the community about her tragic death.

“The school community is grieving with Zoe's family and will provide love and support in any way we can, including having therapists available at school on Monday,” said the statement. “Zoe was a remarkable student and we will honor her memory throughout the remainder of this senior year.” 

