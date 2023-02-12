15-Month-Old Celebrated With Parade After Heart Transplant

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:17 PM PST, February 12, 2023

Mark Jr. is for now staying at a Ronald McDonald House. If everything goes well with his new heart, he can go back home to Harrogate, Tennessee, in a few months.

Mark Clouse Jr. was celebrated with balloons, bubbles and a parade after undergoing a heart transplant.

The 15-month-old boy was diagnosed with HLHS, a severe form of congenital heart disease when his mom, Patience Clouse, was 35 weeks pregnant.

Mark Jr. had his first open-heart surgery at 6 days old. He was then added to the heart transplant list. Seven months later, he got his new heart.

In January 2023, Mark Jr.’s surgery was successful.

His mom lifted her baby’s arm up cheering along with nurses and other staff at the hospital.

Mark Jr. is for now staying at a Ronald McDonald House. If everything goes well with his new heart, he can go back home to Harrogate, Tennessee, in a few months.

Related Stories

Man Misses Out on Heart Transplant After His Flights to Life-Saving Surgery Are Upended by Winter Storm
Woman Gets Life-Saving Kidney Transplant From Childhood Best Friend
Body Found in Search for Oklahoma Father Who Went Missing in Texas
Strokes, Heart Attacks and Other Medical Emergencies Caught on CameraHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say
Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say
1

Estranged Husband Arrested in Connection With Slaying of Kindergarten Teacher, Family and Authorities Say

Crime
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy
Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy
2

Ex-Husband of Andrea Yates, Who Drowned Her 5 Children in Tub, Urges Forgiveness of Lindsay Clancy

Crime
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online
3

Letters Supporting Lindsay Clancy Pour In as Fellow Moms Share Their Postpartum Mental Health Stories Online

Health
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit
4

Super Bowl LVII: Paige Spiranac Takes on the NFL Circuit

Sports
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's
More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's
5

More Than $240,000 in Donations Pour In for Great-Grandma, 72, After She Falls Delivering Domino's

Human Interest