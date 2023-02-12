15-Month-Old Celebrated With Parade After Heart Transplant
Mark Jr. is for now staying at a Ronald McDonald House. If everything goes well with his new heart, he can go back home to Harrogate, Tennessee, in a few months.
Mark Clouse Jr. was celebrated with balloons, bubbles and a parade after undergoing a heart transplant.
The 15-month-old boy was diagnosed with HLHS, a severe form of congenital heart disease when his mom, Patience Clouse, was 35 weeks pregnant.
Mark Jr. had his first open-heart surgery at 6 days old. He was then added to the heart transplant list. Seven months later, he got his new heart.
In January 2023, Mark Jr.’s surgery was successful.
His mom lifted her baby’s arm up cheering along with nurses and other staff at the hospital.
