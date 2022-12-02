A Texas woman who reconnected with her childhood best friend after 31 years is now celebrating what turned out to be a lifesaving decision.

Crystal and Jennifer tell Inside Edition that they were the best of friends as kids. The two 8-year-olds attended the same school, were guests at one another's birthday parties, and were even in the same class.

As is often the case, however, the friendship ended as the once-inseparable pair started to drift apart over the years. But as is also often the case, the former besties reconnected on Facebook.

This renewed relationship came at a difficult time for Crystal, who desperately needed a kidney transplant. Her kidney function had dropped down to 11%, putting her at an increased risk of anemia, edema, and death.

Unable to find a viable donor, and upon learning her husband also did not meet the requirements, Crystal decided to make a plea to her Facebook friends.

Jennifer saw that plea and decided to see if she had a compatible blood type that would allow her to be a donor for Crystal. She soon learned that the two were a perfect match.

"I didn't think that in a million years that I would you know get approved. You know, that would be such a perfect match," Jennifer says.

Crystal struggled to maintain her composure while speaking about Jennifer, her long-lost friend who is now her life-saving friend. Or, as Crystal puts it: "She's my angel."

In the end, the transplant was a success, and the two women were able to kick off their holiday season with the best present of all — the gift of life.

