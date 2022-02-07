College Student Survives Fall Off Pennsylvania Cliff That Took the Life of Her 'Soulmate'

A college student tragically fell to his death down an icy cliff in Pennsylvania, but authorities were able to rescue the other person who was with him and survived the fall by hanging onto a tree branch, WNEP reported. The survivor, a young woman, was able to contact authorities while she was hanging on for her life and they rushed into help.

Chief Jon Stassel with Southside Fire Company in Riverside told the station that Kyra DeStefan, a student at Bloomsburg University, called authorities Friday afternoon.

“I believe she was holding on to a root, that's the only thing I could think that's there, I don't see anything else," said Chief Stassel.

It’s not clear how the falls occurred, but both DeStefan and Gregory Anstine fell from the cliff and Anstine succumbed to his injuries from the fall, according to WNEP.

Authorities were initially worried how long DeStefan could hold on to the tree after calling authorities. She had fallen around 300 feet from the top of the cliff.

"A person that fell over the cliff, one still hanging on the edge of the cliff...my concerns were how much longer can she hold on," Chief Dennis Kroh of Elysburg Fire Company told the station.

Authorities were able to rappel down to DeStefan and secure to her and lift her out, but they described the cliff as “slippery” and the rescue as tough. Thankfully, they were able to pull it off and lift her to safety.

"We were very thankful that the young lady was able to hang on and the rescuers were able to scoop her up," said Chief Stassel.

Authorities found Anstine’s body further down the cliff, which Stassel described as “difficult,” but they are thankful they were able to save a life that day.

Bloomsburg University released a statement to WNEP about Anstine’s death, saying “The BU community is saddened by the passing of Greg, and we ask everyone to keep his family and friends in their thoughts during this time."

DeStefan took to Facebook to mourn the loss of Anstine, who she called her soulmate.

"[y]esterday, i lost my best friend. you were a fighter, my soul mate, the love of my life, and whole world," she wrote. "i am never going to forget you & all that you did for me. you are an angel sent from up above & taught me what true love is, and how fun & beautiful life could be. i love you always & forever greg. if you can, please consider donating or sharing the go fund me link."

As of Monday, the GoFundMe page created in Anstine's memory had raised more than $14,000.

"After more discussion with family and friends, we have decided that we are putting the money towards a scholarship fund for the West York High School Boy’s Volleyball Team! We will also, if approved, have a bench placed somewhere on the Bloomsburg University campus," his loved one wrote on the page. "This bench will be dedicated to Greg."

