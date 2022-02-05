The Sierra County Sheriff's Office has shared that a couple and their dog were rescued after being stranded in a cabin due since December 6 to significant snowfall and winter conditions.

The cabin, located northeast of Sacramento, didn't belong to the unnamed couple. They were just taking care of the property in the remote location.

"The couple stated they were stranded at the cabin due to significant snowfall and downed trees that resulted from the winter storm in December," the sheriff's department said in a press release.

"They requested assistance from the sheriff's office in getting out as they were running low on food."

California Highway Patrol Air Operations stepped in to assist. They were able to land a helicopter on the property and fly the couple and the dog to a landing zone in a safer location.

They released footage on the rescue on social media and shared that it was done "while very strong winds were blowing."

After being rescued, friends came to pick up the trio.

