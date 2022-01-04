Thousands Trapped in Traffic Gridlock on Icy Virginia Highway After Record Snowstorm

By IE Staff
First Published: 3:00 PM PST, January 4, 2022

The massive traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia came during a record-breaking snowstorm, and some people were trapped for hours as long as 24 hours.

With thousands of canceled flights, flying over the holidays was tough enough, but for thousands who travelled by car, it was even worse. After being trapped in gridlock caused by snow and ice, many documented their never-ending journey on video.  

Among them was Nigel Hemmett, who found himself stuck on a bus bound for Atlanta. 

“This will be the 13th hour,” Hemmet told Inside Edition.

Another driver, Elizabeth Blasso, posted a video of her ordeal on social media. 

She later told Inside Edition, “I was expecting maybe like an hour of traffic, and it just turned into a 16-hour long journey.”

And Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was also stuck in the gridlock.

“I started my normal 2-hour drive to DC at 1 p.m. yesterday. Nineteen hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” Kaine wrote on Twitter.

An NBC reporter found himself in the same drama with his little dog, Jonas. 

“I saw a number of people taking whatever bowls or cups they had and taking snow, in case that might eventually melt and make more water,” the reporter said.

Experts say to stay prepared by always keep an emergency kit in your car with blankets and non-perishable food. Run the car's heater no more than 10 minutes every hour to avoid running out of gas and take turns sleeping with other passengers so you can keep an eye on each other.

21 People Rescued After Being Stuck in Tramway Car for Almost 24 HoursNews

