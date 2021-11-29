61 People, Including Oasis Tribute Band, Stuck in English Pub for 4 Days Due to Blizzard

Pub goers looking to revel in an Oasis tribute band have been stuck in a pub due to a blizzard for four days, The New York Times reported.

Pub goers in Yorkshire, England, went to see Oasis tribute band Noasis Friday, and as of Monday, still remained inside the watering hole due to a blizzard in the area, the Times reported.

Sixty-one people including pub goers and employees have been stick inside The Tan Hill Inn since Friday night as conditions have not improved, the New York Post reported.

Some folks were able to escape as off-road vehicles and a mountain rescue group were able to get a handful of folks out of the pub for medical and family reasons, the Post reported.

The Inn does have rooms, which many reserved, however, those who did not have been sleeping on couches and the floor, the Times reported.

The Tan Hill Inn general manager Nicola Townsend told the Times that the patrons have been “respectful of each other” and have not gotten “loud and drunk” during this strange time.

Townsend added the guests are not looking back in anger are in “in really good spirits.”

“They’ve formed quite a friendship … like a big family is the best way I can describe it,” she said. “One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave.’”

The pub has been documenting the last few days on its Facebook page.

The guests have reportedly renamed Noasis to “Snowasis” due to the circumstances.

Earlier this month, Oasis released the historic Knebworth concerts for the first time as a live record and documentary which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

