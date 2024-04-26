Reaction to the overturning of the New York sexual crime convictions of Harvey Weinstein continues as many of his accusers say they feel betrayed by the courts.

“A lot of other victims are just reliving that trauma and that pain,” Italian model Ambra Gutierrez tells Inside Edition.

Gutierrez says Weinstein put his hand up her skirt during a meeting in his office in 2015.

Gutierrez reported the incident to police. In an attempt to build a case against Weinstein, authorities asked the model to wear a wire during a follow-up meeting at a hotel in Manhattan.

Weinstein was recorded telling Gutierrez to watch him shower. “I’m going to take a shower. You sit there and have a drink,” the producer told Gutierrez. “I’m not doing anything with you I promise.”

Gutierrez responded to Weinstein saying “No, I don’t want to.”

Weinstein was not charged in that case.

“That was my question for so many years of why it was not stopped back in 2015 when I did everything I could have to get all the proof I could,” Gutierrez tells Inside Edition.

Nonprofit executive Louise Godbold says she has been in contact with other accusers in the aftermath of the court ruling.

“We were on a group text and I think that there were so many layers of reaction, the initial shock, and then the great sadness,” Godbold says.

Actress Caitlin Dulaney, who also accused Weinstein of assault, spoke with Inside Edition.

“I was so stunned. For me, it wasn’t something that I imagined was possible,” Dulaney says.

Actress Ashley Judd, whose accusations against Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement, spoke to CBS Mornings Friday.

“Now I have to invest in talking about how not only is Harvey Weinstein still guilty but we have institutional betrayal,” Judd said.

Weinstein is expected to be transferred to a prison closer to Manhattan so he can have easier access to his legal team about their next steps.

Weinstein is also appealing a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction.

The movie producer’s accusers say despite the court ruling, they have no regrets about speaking out.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office says they will retry Weinstein.