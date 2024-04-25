Donald Trump Criminal Hush Money Trial: Former Playboy Model May Be Called as Witness

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:00 PM PDT, April 25, 2024

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker described how he paid former Playboy Model Karen McDougal $150,000 to suppress her story about having a sexual relationship with Donald Trump as to not interfere with the presidential election.

While Donald Trump’s hush money trial centering on adult film star Stormy Daniels moves forward, another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, may be called as a witness.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker described on the witness stand how he paid off McDougal, who claims she once had a 10-month affair with Trump.

In an interview in 2018, McDougal told CNN she and Trump were in love with each other.

McDougal’s claims reportedly angered Melania Trump more than Daniels’ allegations because McDougal says she and Trump had romantic feelings for each other

Pecker testified Thursday that when McDougal tried to sell her story, he believed her about the affair because Trump seemed to know her well.

“When I got on the phone, Mr. Trump said to me, ‘Karen is a nice girl,’” Pecker said in court.

Pecker said he paid McDougal $150,000. When the prosecutor asked Pecker if the purpose of paying McDougal was to suppress her story so it would not influence the election, Pecker replied, “Yes it was.”

“We purchased the story so it wouldn’t be published by any other organization. We didn’t want the story to embarrass Mr. Trump or hurt the campaign,” Pecker said.

Pecker said he was never reimbursed by Trump.

McDougal, now 53 years old, lives in Arizona and does cameos for $150.

As the hush money trial continues to take place in New York City, the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. is deciding whether Trump should have immunity from prosecution for the January 6 riots.

A motion requested by Trump for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case was denied by a federal judge.

“We are pleased with though not surprised by the Court’s decision today denying Donald Trump’s motions for a new trial and judgment as a matter of law,” Robbie Kaplan, attorney for Carroll said in a statement. “As the Court explained, it was entirely reasonable for the jury to award E. Jean Carroll $83 million in damages given Donald Trump’s continued defamation of Ms. Carroll during the trial itself, as well as his conduct in the courtroom where his ‘hatred and disdain [were] on full display.”

