A Georgia woman is behind bars after allegedly opening fire on two motorists during the solar eclipse on Monday.

Taylon Celestine, 22, allegedly, told employees at a Florida motel that “she was directed by God and was going on a shooting spree," according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP),

A few minutes later, reports came in of a person shooting into vehicles on Interstate 10 in the Florida panhandle, said FHP.

Moments later, another call came in to report that a driver had been shot while driving down the same interstate, according to FHP.

Responding troopers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and then conduct the felony traffic stop before any more shootings occurred on the interstate

Celestine was taken into custody by troopers, who said that they discovered an AR-15 and 9mm handgun during a search of the suspect’s purple Dodge Challenger.

FHP said that the first victim was struck by glass fragments from their car window and grazed on the arm by a bullet. That victim was then able to safely steer their vehicle to the shoulder of the road away from the shooter., said troopers.

The second victim is recovering at a hospital and their condition is unknown at this time after being shot directly in the neck, according to FHP.

Celestine is now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and improper discharge of a firearm.

She had been booked into Holmes County Jail on Monday, but the following day transferred to Washington County Jail.

The first shooting occurred in Washington County and the second shooting happened in Holmes County.

FHP said they are continuing to investigate the shootings at this time.

Celestine has yet to appear in court and no lawyer is listed in her case.