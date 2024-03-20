A previously convicted killer from New York has admitted to the 2022 shooting death of another person, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sadiem Wood, 35, has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection to a 2022 shooting death, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, and now faces 7-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced in June.

Wood admitted in Albany County Court Tuesday to causing the death of Kareem Collier, 36, on Aug. 2, 2022. Wood also had an illegal loaded firearm, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said.

Wood was facing the possibility of life in prison for the alleged murder of Collier, after, a grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in the more recent case, the Times Union reported.

The news of Wood’s guilty plea on the reduced charge was announced on the Albany County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

Wood, who also went by the nicknames “Shoeshine” and “Shooey,” however, is a repeat offender and is no stranger to violent crimes in the Albany area.

In 2010, he had previously been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the 2009 killing of 27-year-old Zechariah Banks, the Times Union reported.