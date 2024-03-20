Previously Convicted New York Man Admits to Killing Another Person in 2022 Shooting

Crime
Wood
Albany County DA
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:08 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Sadiem Wood, 35, has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection to a 2022 shooting death, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

A previously convicted killer from New York has admitted to the 2022 shooting death of another person, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sadiem Wood, 35, has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection to a 2022 shooting death, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, and now faces 7-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced in June.

Wood admitted in Albany County Court Tuesday to causing the death of Kareem Collier, 36, on Aug. 2, 2022. Wood also had an illegal loaded firearm, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said.

Wood was facing the possibility of life in prison for the alleged murder of Collier, after, a grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in the more recent case, the Times Union reported.

The news of Wood’s guilty plea on the reduced charge was announced on the Albany County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

Wood, who also went by the nicknames “Shoeshine” and “Shooey,” however, is a repeat offender and is no stranger to violent crimes in the Albany area.

In 2010, he had previously been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the 2009 killing of 27-year-old Zechariah Banks, the Times Union reported.

Related Stories

Teen Allegedly Murdered Mom, Tried to Kill Stepdad When He Saw Body
Couple Accused of Trying to Sell Their Newborn Twins for $5,000: Cops
Witness Helps Capture Suspect in Cop Death
Witness Helps Capture Suspect in Fatal Shooting of New Mexico CopCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime