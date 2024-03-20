A Kentucky couple was arrested after allegedly trying to sell their newborn twins for $5,000, according to a news report.

Jacquilyn Keith and Zackary Davis were arrested on Monday and charged with promoting human trafficking, the Jackson County Detention Center's online records show.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zachary Bryant told WKYT that the couple's twins are less than a year old in what he said was a first in his experience.

“Fortunately, this is the first time I’ve ever had to charge this, and hopefully I never have to charge it again,” Bryant told WKYT.

Authorities were contacted by Davis’ sister-in-law, who told them the couple had allegedly agreed to sell their newborn twin girls to her for $5,000, according to the arrest report obtained by WKYT.

Davis’ sister-in-law provided authorities with screenshots and a recorded conversation backing up her claims, according to the arrest report obtained by WKYT.

Cops say both Davis and Keith allegedly admitted that they had said to sell the children, but that they also said they never actually planned to go through with the sale, WKYT reported.

Keith and Davis are being held in the Jackson County Detention Center, each on $10,000 bond. They are due in court on Monday. Neither has entered a plea and an attorney for each party has not been listed.