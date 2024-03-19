Wanted Sex Offender Found Living Off the Grid, Eating Rodents in Louisiana Swamp, Gets Arrested by US Marshals

Crime
Wanted Sex Offender Living Off the Grid
Brian Schaller had been living in this shack since January, according to the U.S. Marshals ServiceU.S. Marshals Service
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:37 PM PDT, March 19, 2024

Brian Schaller was found living in a hut made of logs and tarps, federal authorities said. He had survived on rodents and small game, the feds said.

A Louisiana man wanted for sex crimes was found deep in a bayou, surrounded by animal traps and living in a hut, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday.

Brian Schaller, 51, was wanted for felony sexual battery and felony oral sexual battery in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said. He was also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Marshals Service said.

He was arrested Thursday by a task force led by the Marshals Service, the agency said. The officers hiked more than a mile into swamp land before finding Schaller's encampment, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals Service

Schaller had constructed a lean-to of logs and plastic tarps and had set small animal traps around the shack, officials said.

He had also made crude weapons, including a hatchet, and had strung tin cans on a rope as a wilderness burglar alarm, authorities said. He said he had been living on rodents and small game, the Marshals Service said.

Days before the raid, federal authorities said they received an anonymous tip that Schaller could be living off the land in the Atchafalaya Basin, according to the Marshals Service.

A task force of federal, state and local officials was assembled to search the area, aided by boats and prison search dogs, to track down Schaller and arrest him, the Marshals Service said.

"Members of the team surrounded the structure and gave verbal commands for Schaller to come out and surrender.

Schaller complied with the verbal commands and was taken into custody without incident," read a statement released by Joshua Reich, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal in Baton Rouge.

Reich told Inside Edition Digital Tuesday that he couldn't disclose where Schaller was being held. "We don't say where our federal inmates are located," he said.

Related Stories

Ohio Man on His Deathbed Reveals He Had Robbed a Bank
How Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante Escaped Pennsylvania Jail
Fugitive Roy McGrath, Former Top Aide to MD Governor, Shot Dead
Ohio Man Tells Daughter He’s a Fugitive Bank Robber on His Deathbed News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime