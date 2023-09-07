Police are closing in on the convicted killer who has been on the run and evading capture for seven days and counting.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Jail in Pennsylvania a week after being sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his girlfriend to death.

There was apparently a sighting of a suspect that matched the description of the Cavalcante at a Walmart in Chester County. That person apparently fled into the woods. There has been no confirmation about whether that person was actually the escaped fugitive.

Roadblocks are stationed in various areas with police stopping and searching hundreds of vehicles, including Inside Edition’s crew car.

As the search expands, residents are receiving reverse 911 calls.

“If you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” police tell residents. “He is convicted of homicide and presumed extremely dangerous.”

CNN’s chief law enforcement analyst, John Miller, says he is not surprised the search has taken this long.

“I’m not panicking at ten days. He’s in a relatively small box, he’s under-resourced and at some point he’s going to run out of gas and they’re going to find him,” Miller says.

Newly released surveillance video shows Cavalcante ‘crab walking’ up the wall of the exercise yard. Video captured the convict climbing to the roof and walking it to another part of the prison. He then pushed through razor wire and escaped, all unnoticed by a corrections officer standing guard in a watchtower.

Five months ago another prisoner escaped the exact same way but was recaptured within minutes.

“We’re certainly going to look at what the actions of that tower officer were, why he didn’t observe what was going on in that yard,” Howard Holland, acting warden at Chester County Jail, tells Inside Edition.

Cavalcante is believed to be hiding in barns and empty homes by day and moving at night, possibly following railroads to navigate his way past the police perimeter.

One challenge for searchers is the weather is so hot that thermal technology does not work to help find the escapee in thick brush.