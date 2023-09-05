Residents living in the suburbs southwest of Philadelphia are on edge after surveillance footage captured an escaped murderer making his way through the area.

The video shows escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante strolling by a popular botanical garden just 30 miles outside Philadelphia on Monday night, just outside the perimeter set up by authorities who have spent the past five days searching for the convict.

Residents are now joining in the search efforts, including the sister of our very own Steven Fabian. Inside Editon was there as Lori and her dog Kevin did a quick look around her property, where they were able to breathe a sigh of relief after finding no sign of Cavalcante.

A local flight attendant says she arrived home from a work trip to find authorities waiting to search her property.

"When I came home the police was here and they came in did a sweep of the house a sweep of the yard and then they let me in," she tells Inside Edition.

She, like many others, will not be resting easy until Cavalcante is apprehended by authorities.

"He has nothing to lose," she says. "That's what scares me the most."

The first day of school was even canceled by most districts in the area after the sighting on Monday as a precaution.

Police believe Cavalcante, who is just 5 feet tall, has broken into at least two homes, and he was seen on that video carrying a duffel bag, a backpack and a hoodie.

The 34-year-old was sentenced to life without parole last month for stabbing his girlfriend to death 38 times in front of her two children.

He has been on the run for six days now after escaping from the Chester County Jail, and police have even resorted to broadcasting a message from his mother in Portuguese from their patrol cars and helicopters, pleading with him to surrender.

Police have been authorized to use deadly force should Cavalcante refuse to surrender.