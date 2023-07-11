Chilling new allegations are emerging about escaped murder suspect Michael Burham as the search continues for the fugitive who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail.

A New York couple believes that Burham may have ransacked their home for clothing and food, and killed their dog to avoid detection.

"The dog would have chased them into the woods across the street, I can tell you that right now," Laurain Peterson tells Inside Edition. "She would not have stopped."

Peterson lives in Jamestown, which is just 20 miles from the Warren County Jail. That is where Burham, who is accused of raping and murdering Kala Hodgkin, escaped from on Thursday.

Xavier Sommerville is Kala's cousin, and he tells Inside Edition that he is closely following the search for Burham.

"When we heard of his escape, I didn't sleep for two nights," says Sommerville. "I listened to police scanners all night."

Sommerville also tells Ann Mercogliano that he has a message for the man suspected of killing his cousin.

"There's nothing at this point that is going to justify your actions. Nothing," he says. "You are never going to get away with it."

Law enforcement is now searching high and low for Burham, who authorities say left a wake of destruction after allegedly murdering Hodgkin and then managed to allude authorities as they attempted to arrest him back in May.

On the day he allegedly murdered Hodgkin, police say Burham then went to another woman's house were surveillance footage shows him torching a car after he could not get into the home.

Then, after a warrant had been issued for his arrest in May, Burham allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple so that he could drive their car 800 miles to Charleston, South Carolina.

Once there he dropped the two off at a cemetery and took off, but quickly abandoned the car,

Police spotted him the following day, but the survivalist managed to take off into the woods, where he was eventually captured by the FBI.

Authorities believe that Burham is once again using the woods as his hideout and have focused the search efforts on the Allegheny National Forest, which covers 801 square miles in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Wilderness survival expert Shane Hobell tells Inside Edition that it is not difficult to go undetected in densely wooded areas, particularly for someone like Burham who has survivalist skills.

Hobell says that a "bushcraft style shelter" would take a while to make, but because it largely uses leaves found in the woods the structure could easily go undetectable.

Officials are offering a $9,500 reward for any information about Burham's whereabouts.