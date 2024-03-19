An Ohio father has been arrested after he allegedly made numerous calls to his child’s school to complain about the amount of homework he was receiving, according to police.

Adam Sizemore, 37, has been charged him with telecommunications harassment and menacing after allegedly phoning his child’s school several times, including when he warned the principal that he “better put his big boy pants on,” leading the school official to fear violence, WXIX reported.

Cops said that once the school stopped answering Sizemore’s call, he started calling the Oxford Police department.

“He calls dispatch, I think it was 18 times, roughly,” Oxford Police Detective Sgt. Adam Price told Fox 8.

During one call, Sizemore allegedly lost his patience when a dispatcher refused to directly connect him with the police chief. “He can come to my f***ing house. I pay for him. He can come to my house,” Sizemore allegedly said during the call, according to the New York Post.

Dispatchers then sent a team of officers to speak with Sizemore, who was taken into custody on the misdemeanor charges, WXIX reported.

“That ultimately ended when we took him into custody for telecommunications harassment as well as a menacing charge,” Price told Fox 8.

Sizemore was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors for telecommunications harassment, according to the criminal complaint, obtained by Fox 8. The menacing charge he faces is a fourth-degree misdemeanor. .

It is unknown if Sizemore has not yet entered a plea nor has obtained legal representation, the Oxford Criminal Courts tell Inside Edition Digital.