99-Year-Old WWII Veteran Receives High School Diploma

A 99-year-old World War II veteran received his diploma from a West Virginia high school.

Charles “Birdy” Edward Bird was 18 years old when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II in 1943, and could not finish high school at the time, according to published reports. He served in the 131st AAA Gun Battalion of the U.S. Army as a technical fifth grade, equivalent of a corporal during that time, until 1946, according to a statement from the West Virginia Department of Education.

Through a joint project with the West Virginia Board of Education and West Virginia Veterans’ Council, a program known as the Operation Recognition Program gives veterans with honorable service in World War II, the Korean War, or Vietnam Conflict the opportunity to receive their diplomas, the statement said.

“The service of our veterans deserves the utmost respect and consideration,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt. “We are grateful for Mr. Bird’s service and sacrifice and for the vision of the West Virginia Board of Education in making this program possible. Working with Clay County Schools and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, we were able to spend the day celebrating a noble and great American.”

At a special ceremony held at Clay County High School, more than 100 students gathered to watch Bird, who is one of four remaining WWII veterans in Clay County, receive his diploma.

“It was an honor to be recognized today at Clay County High School. Being the oldest member of the graduating class of 2024 is special. It means even more to graduate high school with my great-granddaughter,” Bird said. “I’m thankful that Clay County Schools recognizes veterans for their military service, but I’m especially thankful that the school system took time to recognize me today.”

Bird hopes to cross Clay County High School’s graduation stage on May 18, 2024 with his great-granddaughter.