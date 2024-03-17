Man Who Survived Open Heart Surgery Finds 4-Leaf Clovers to Give Others Luck

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:09 AM PDT, March 17, 2024

Luck is something Jim Neidhoefer hopes is contagious.

Jim Neidhoefer is a prolific collector and says he considers himself lucky.

He doesn’t consider himself lucky just because of the number of four-leaf clovers that he’s found and collected, but because he survived open-heart surgery to fix a heart valve.

He told WTVF his open-heart surgery “was terrifying” and "I definitely think going through that surgery has made me appreciate every single day a lot more and realize how lucky I am — how lucky I've always been.”

“It’s generally accepted that 1 out of 10,000 clovers will be a four-leaf,” he told WTVF.

"My favorite thing to do is to give them to people. I have no idea how many I've given away, but it's several hundred. I've definitely learned a lot, and I'm a different person having gone through all those things."

