Jim Neidhoefer is a prolific collector and says he considers himself lucky.

He doesn’t consider himself lucky just because of the number of four-leaf clovers that he’s found and collected, but because he survived open-heart surgery to fix a heart valve.

He told WTVF his open-heart surgery “was terrifying” and "I definitely think going through that surgery has made me appreciate every single day a lot more and realize how lucky I am — how lucky I've always been.”

Luck is something he hopes is contagious.

“It’s generally accepted that 1 out of 10,000 clovers will be a four-leaf,” he told WTVF.

"My favorite thing to do is to give them to people. I have no idea how many I've given away, but it's several hundred. I've definitely learned a lot, and I'm a different person having gone through all those things."