While some of us have not even won the lotto once, a Pennsylvania man has recently taken the jackpot for his fourth time, Central Daily reported.

Mike Luciano, 55, won $1 million in the Pennsylvania Lottery on a $20 scratch-off ticket on Jan. 6, 2022, UPI reported.

His nickname should be “Lucky” Luciano (not to be confused with the famous mobster of the same name), because the Altoona resident previously won a $500,000 lottery prize in January 2021, a $3 million prize from a scratch-off ticket in 2016 and a $100,000 prize from a Cash 5 drawing in 1999, UPI reported.

Following last year’s victory, Luciano said he wins because he spends a large amount of every week on game tickets.

"I'm convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should," Luciano told the Altoona Mirror in 2021. "I'm addicted to it."

He did also caution others that what works for him, might not work for them.

"People shouldn't do what I do," he said. "I don't want them to think — I mean, I'm not ungrateful, this is unbelievable and I couldn't be more thankful it's happening to me — but I don't want people to think it will happen to them."

