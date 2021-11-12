A Massachusetts has won a $2 million lottery prize and plans to spend it on those in need as the holiday of giving begins.

Kathyann Pellegrini learned about her winning ticket on Oct. 18 after she played the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword,” instant ticket game as part of the Massachusetts State Lottery, according to a press release.

Pellegrini said she selected the winning scratch ticket out of bin number 16, her father’s birthdate, WWLP News 22 reported.

According to lottery officials, Pellegrini opted to receive her prize in a one-time lump sum of $1.3 million before taxes, the release said.

She said she plans on using the money to purchase jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens for those in need this winter, People reported.

Last month, she received a check for $923,000 with the remaining amount arriving at a later date. The Southwick Foodmart where she purchased the ticket will also receive a $20,000 bonus for the ticket sale, lottery officials said.

Massachusetts lottery officials said Pellegrini’s win marks the largest prize that a Massachusetts resident has won since Aug 10, according to the news outlet.

Related Stories