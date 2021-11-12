Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy

Human Interest
Kathyann Pellegrini won a $2 million prize on Oct. 18 after playing the "$2,000,000 50X Cashword" instant ticket game
Massachusetts State Lottery
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:54 AM PST, November 12, 2021

Kathyann Pellegrini said she selected the winning scratch ticket out of bin number 16, her father’s birthdate, WWLP News 22 reported.

A Massachusetts has won a $2 million lottery prize and plans to spend it on those in need as the holiday of giving begins.

Kathyann Pellegrini learned about her winning ticket on Oct. 18 after she played the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword,” instant ticket game as part of the Massachusetts State Lottery, according to a press release.

Pellegrini said she selected the winning scratch ticket out of bin number 16, her father’s birthdate, WWLP News 22 reported.

According to lottery officials, Pellegrini opted to receive her prize in a one-time lump sum of $1.3 million before taxes, the release said.

She said she plans on using the money to purchase jackets, hats, gloves, and mittens for those in need this winter, People reported.

Last month, she received a check for $923,000 with the remaining amount arriving at a later date. The Southwick Foodmart where she purchased the ticket will also receive a $20,000 bonus for the ticket sale, lottery officials said. 

Massachusetts lottery officials said Pellegrini’s win marks the largest prize that a Massachusetts resident has won since Aug 10, according to the news outlet. 

Related Stories 

A Michigan Man Who Won $45,000 Lottery Dies With Winning Ticket in His Wallet
Maryland Man Wins $2 Million Lottery for the Second Time
Virginia Man Wins $352,112 From Multiple Lottery Tickets
These Are the Great and Terrible Things About Winning the LotteryOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
1

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom

Entertainment
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
2

Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say

Health
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
3

Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy

Human Interest
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
4

Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims

Investigative
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
5

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'

Crime