An unnamed Salisbury, Maryland, man has proven to have some incredible luck. He’s just won the $2 million lottery after winning the exact same prize a few years ago, according to Maryland Lottery Officials.

The now-retired utility worker bought two “$2,000,000 Richer” scratch-off tickets from a neighborhood gas station during the pandemic while running errands.

The first one he scratched awarded him $100. The second ticket hit big, and he won the $2 million jackpot.

Funny enough, the man kept the ticket hidden in a safe place and cashed in just days before it expired because of COVID-19.

“I was just a bit nervous,” he explained. “I worried that I could have a fire that would burn it up, that the ticket’s expiration date might come up, and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real.”

After his first win, the millionaire told lottery officials he would use the money for a family vacation and retirement. For this win, he plans to go on another family vacation and finance some home improvements.

Since the odds of winning are slim, the man’s advice about playing the lottery is just to have fun.

“Be realistic and make sure that when you play that you aren’t just playing for the big jackpot,” he states. “Play for enjoyment, and as long as you enjoy what you are doing, win or lose, you’ve already won.”

The “$2,000,000 Richer” scratch-off tickets began selling in 2019. The final date to claim any prizes is Monday, November 1.

