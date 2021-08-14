South Carolina Man Wins Mega Millions Lottery Twice in Two Weeks | Inside Edition

South Carolina Man Wins Mega Millions Lottery Twice in Two Weeks

Human Interest
A coupon for Tatts Group Ltd.'s TattsLotto lottery game is arranged for a photograph at a newsagent's store in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 10:05 AM PDT, August 14, 2021

Both Mega Millions Quick Picks were purchased at the same Murphy USA gas station.

A South Carolina man just might be one of the luckiest people alive. An unidentified Grand Strand male has just won his second jackpot in two weeks, according to CNN.

ON July 16, he won $40,000, and he claimed his second lottery prize for $3 million on July 27. Even though he won a large amount of money, he missed the jackpot by just one number both times he won.

Both Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets were purchased at the same Murphy USA gas station in Myrtle Beach. The man told lottery officials that he shops at a Walmart nearby and would often drop by that location to play the lottery and fill up on gas.

"I couldn't believe it. My family was shocked when I broke the news," the winner said.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, for Mega Millions, the odds of winning $3 million are 1 in 13 million. The odds of winning $40,000 are 1 in 931,001.

Related Stories

A Cancelled Flight Leads to a Lottery Win in Tampa
Ohio Coronavirus Vaccinations Spike After State Announces $1 Million Lottery
Michigan Man Wins $2 Million From a Lottery Ticket After Losing Everything in a Flood
Store Owner Returns $1 Million Lottery Ticket to Woman Who Threw It OutOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group
1

Rescue Dog Who Lost Her Own Pups Becomes Mom to a Litter of Orphaned Newborns Thanks to Rescue Group

Inspirational
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight
2

Off-Duty Pilot Gives Bizarre Speech Over PA System on American Airlines Flight

News
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts
3

2 Shark Attacks Within a Week at Georgia Beaches Thought to Be Shark-Free Remains Mystery Even for Experts

Animals
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas
4

Caitlin Winchester, 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Who Went Missing, Found Safe in Texas

Human Interest
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say
5

QAnon Follower Kills His 2 Young Children With Spearfishing Gun Over Conspiracy Theories, Authorities Say

Crime