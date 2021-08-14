A South Carolina man just might be one of the luckiest people alive. An unidentified Grand Strand male has just won his second jackpot in two weeks, according to CNN.

ON July 16, he won $40,000, and he claimed his second lottery prize for $3 million on July 27. Even though he won a large amount of money, he missed the jackpot by just one number both times he won.

Both Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets were purchased at the same Murphy USA gas station in Myrtle Beach. The man told lottery officials that he shops at a Walmart nearby and would often drop by that location to play the lottery and fill up on gas.

"I couldn't believe it. My family was shocked when I broke the news," the winner said.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, for Mega Millions, the odds of winning $3 million are 1 in 13 million. The odds of winning $40,000 are 1 in 931,001.

