Coronavirus vaccinations have spiked in Ohio, where the governor recently announced the "Vax-a-Million" lottery, which will hand out five $1 million payments to winning residents who have been jabbed.

State health officials said this week that more than 25,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been given just two days after Mike DeWine, the Ohio governor, announced the vaccine lottery. That accounted for the highest coronavirus vaccine day in three weeks.

The biggest vaccination boost occurred in Ohio residents aged 30 to 74, which spiked by 6% after weeks of steadily declining due to vaccine hesitancy.

"Not only have we achieved our goal of increasing public awareness and interest, but we have slowed what was a consistent decline, and in certain age groups we're seeing an increase again," state Health Director Stephanie McCloud told NBC News. "This is doing exactly what we intended it to do."

DeWine announced the lottery on May 12. Ohio residents aged 18 and older who have already received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine are eligible to win one of the five $1 million prizes.

Ohio students aged 12 to 17 who have had at least one injection are eligible to enter the lottery for a chance to win one of five full-ride scholarships to Ohio's state colleges and universities.

The winners will be announced in weekly statewide drawings beginning May 26, Ohio officials said.

Several state health officials have offered money or prizes as an incentive to get the coronavirus vaccine. West Virginia handed out $100 saving bonds to folks between the ages of 16 and 35. New York offered free MetroCards to anyone who got vaccinated at a subway site and New Jersey poured free beers for those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those in Ohio who want a chance to win $1 million must register at the state lottery Vax-a-Million website here.

