Free Beer or Shot in Exchange for Getting Vaccinated if You're 21 or Older and Live in New Jersey

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:01 PM PDT, May 4, 2021

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced the incentive program called “Shot and a Beer,” on his Twitter, CBS News reported.

The governor of New Jersey has come up with a clever way to encourage those 21 and older to get vaccinated: Get a 'free beer' or a 'free shot' during the month of May at more than a dozen participating breweries.

Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced the incentive program called “Shot and a Beer,” on his Twitter, where he listed breweries in the state that were participating from South Orange, Toms River and Ocean Township to Somerdale, Atlantic Highlands and Bradley Beach, CBS News reported. 

More than 3 million people in the state of nearly 9 million people have been fully vaccinated so far. Murphy is aiming to get 70% vaccination of adults (including all those young people) in New Jersey with the launch of this program.   

NJ isn’t the only state that is getting creative. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced his state will offer $100 to state employees who get vaccinated. West Virginia is offering saving bonds for residents ages 16 to 35 who get the shot. And, in Tel Aviv, Israel, health officials recently set up a mobile clinic outside a bar, CBS reported. 

