A Cancelled Flight Leads to a Lottery Win in Tampa

Hand using coin on scratch off lottery ticketHand using coin on scratch off lottery ticket
August 6, 2021

When a Missouri woman's flight back home was cancelled, her trip to a Tampa Publix led her to a lottery win.

Angela Caravella, a Kansas City, Missouri resident, was in Tampa, Florida prepared to head home when her flight back was cancelled last minute, according to the Associated Press.

Caravella, 51, purchased her $30 scratch off game from Publix, in a city located just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the AP.

She ultimately claimed a $1 million top prize, according to a Florida Lottery news release. 

Caravella opted to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said to the AP.

“I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

