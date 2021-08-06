A Cancelled Flight Leads to a Lottery Win in Tampa
When a Missouri woman's flight back home was cancelled, her trip to a Tampa Publix led her to a lottery win.
A cancelled flight in Tampa led to an unexpected lottery win for a Missori woman.
Angela Caravella, a Kansas City, Missouri resident, was in Tampa, Florida prepared to head home when her flight back was cancelled last minute, according to the Associated Press.
Caravella, 51, purchased her $30 scratch off game from Publix, in a city located just east of Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the AP.
She ultimately claimed a $1 million top prize, according to a Florida Lottery news release.
Caravella opted to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said to the AP.
“I bought a few scratch-off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”
