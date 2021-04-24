Michigan Man Wins $2 Million From a Lottery Ticket After Losing Everything in a Flood
"Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” said the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous.
Sometimes things have a way of working themselves out. A year ago, a Michigan man lost everything in a flood. Now, he’s a millionaire. Per CNN, the 29-year-old, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought a winning Lottery scratcher at a grocery store in Midland.
"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” he said. And funny enough, this isn’t the first time he’s won. The outlet adds that a few years ago, he won $10,000.
For his recent win, he stopped to pick up items on his way to get his kids when a Lucky 7’s ticket caught his eye. He points out that he’s never played $20 tickets, but seven is his lucky number. And lucky he was.
"When I saw I had a match, I thought: 'Great, I won my money back!'” he said. “When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."
He received his winnings in a one-time lump sum and took home $1.3. And he and his kids are set. "Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's AssistantNews
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st ShiftNews
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: OfficialsCrime
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in MeetingNews
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's PermissionOffbeat