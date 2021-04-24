Michigan Man Wins $2 Million From a Lottery Ticket After Losing Everything in a Flood | Inside Edition

Michigan Man Wins $2 Million From a Lottery Ticket After Losing Everything in a Flood

A Tatts Group Ltd. Instant Scratch-It scratchcard is arranged for a photograph at a newsagent's store in Melbourne
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 3:11 PM PDT, April 24, 2021

"Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world,” said the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Sometimes things have a way of working themselves out. A year ago, a Michigan man lost everything in a flood. Now, he’s a millionaire. Per CNN, the 29-year-old, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought a winning Lottery scratcher at a grocery store in Midland.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” he said. And funny enough, this isn’t the first time he’s won. The outlet adds that a few years ago, he won $10,000.

For his recent win, he stopped to pick up items on his way to get his kids when a Lucky 7’s ticket caught his eye. He points out that he’s never played $20 tickets, but seven is his lucky number. And lucky he was.

"When I saw I had a match, I thought: 'Great, I won my money back!'” he said. “When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

He received his winnings in a one-time lump sum and took home $1.3. And he and his kids are set. "Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world.”

