Sometimes things have a way of working themselves out. A year ago, a Michigan man lost everything in a flood. Now, he’s a millionaire. Per CNN, the 29-year-old, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought a winning Lottery scratcher at a grocery store in Midland.

"Last year, I lost everything in a flood, so to win this prize is so overwhelming to me,” he said. And funny enough, this isn’t the first time he’s won. The outlet adds that a few years ago, he won $10,000.

For his recent win, he stopped to pick up items on his way to get his kids when a Lucky 7’s ticket caught his eye. He points out that he’s never played $20 tickets, but seven is his lucky number. And lucky he was.

"When I saw I had a match, I thought: 'Great, I won my money back!'” he said. “When I saw I had actually won $2 million, I couldn't stop shaking."

He received his winnings in a one-time lump sum and took home $1.3. And he and his kids are set. "Knowing my kids will be taken care of is the best feeling in the world.”

