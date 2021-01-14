North Carolina Nurse on the Front Lines of COVID-19 Wins $1 Million Lottery

A North Carolina nurse who works in a COVID-19 unit couldn’t believe the news when she was told she had won a life-changing $1 million after playing the lottery.

Terry Watkins of Durham was chosen out of more than 513,000 other hopefuls who entered the final $300,000,000 Supreme Riches second-chance drawing last week.

But it took some convincing for Watkins to believe the good news when she received the call from a NC Education Lottery representative.

“You’re telling a story,” she said. “I don’t believe you.”

“I promise it’s true,” Garcelle Viera replied.

In an interview with the North Carolina Lottery, Watkins said “I work in the COVID unit at a long-term care facility. Just seeing some of the things that I’ve had to see, I am very thankful. I had been praying for something to help me with this situation … I’m very blessed.”

Watkins said she doesn’t know what she will do with the money but plans to “take it slow and easy.”

