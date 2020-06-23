Lucky Michigan Man Wins $4M Lottery for 2nd Time

Some guys just have all the luck, like one Michigan man who won the state’s $4 million lottery for the second time. Mark Clark who lives in South Rockwood, recently scratched a lotto ticket with a coin that was given to him by his late father about 10 years ago and revealed he'd scored big winnings.

The 50-year-old was just as shocked as anyone when he came across his winnings for the second time.

“You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice,” he said in a statement released by the Michigan Lottery. “It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. ... I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this.”

Clark, who was very close with his dad and often spent much time fishing with him, first won $4 million in a different version of the state’s scratch off lottery games in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now,” he added.

He is going to take the lump sum pay out of $2.5 million in his recent earnings.

