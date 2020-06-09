Boy, 12, Finds 4,000-Year-Old Boat While Swimming in Lake in Ireland

A 12-year-old boy in Ireland who opted to ditch his homework for a swim came across something that not even his history books would have imagined.

Cathal McDonagh was swimming in Cloonaholly Lake at the back of his home in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, when he came across a 17-foot-long boat buried in the mud. He was paddling in the shallow end of the water when he tripped over the wood.

As he examined the wood further, he saw that it was longer and wider than just a regular piece. He called on his two older siblings and parents to help him excavate it further from the lake.

The family then called the Underwater Archaeology Unit of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Irish archaeologists say that the boat may date as far back as 2,000 B.C.Experts from Dublin will arrive at the family home and investigate the remains of the boat further.

The lake is home to at least one artificial island known as Crannógs, which was used as dwellings and defense mechanisms in prehistoric Ireland. Crannóg's are the oldest dwellings in prehistoric Ireland.

