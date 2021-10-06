Virginia Man Wins $352,112 From Multiple Lottery Tickets
Joseph Humphries and his wife won almost $400,000 from entering the drawing at a Virginia Beach supermarket.
A man from Virginia won almost $400,000 from four entries in the lottery.
Joseph Humphries and his wife bought multiple lottery tickets from the Super Food Mart in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Lottery.
On September 8, they won money from four of their entries, including one for $250,000.
The total amount won from the Bank a Million drawing entries was $352,112.
"We're just so happy," Humphries said to lottery officials.
"We're numb!"
