A man who was trapped in his truck for six days after his vehicle slid off the road is speaking out about his harrowing experience.

Matt Reum’s truck careened off the road in Indiana and ended up stuck out of sight under a bridge.

“I was just yelling, ‘Please somebody help me. Somebody call 911,’ just over and over and over,” Reum tells Inside Edition. “It was tough being under there for the six days and I’m hearing hundreds of thousands of cars driving over me every day.”

He survived by drinking rainwater.

“I was able to make a makeshift funnel out of my sunroof visor and used that to drink out of,” Reum says.

The Indiana man says after a week of agonizing pain and freezing temperatures, he had just about given up hope.

“My leg was essentially crushed by the weight of the motor pushing back into the end of the dashboard and into the support piller,” Reum says. “I had even been contemplating amputating both my legs myself just to crawl out of there."

A man and his son-in-law looking for a place to fish stumbled on Reum’s truck.

“In my brain, I still hadn’t processed that they were real, so I kept asking them that, ‘Are you real?’” Reum said.

Reum’s leg had to be amputated.

He was reunited with the two men who saved his life.

Reum is learning how to walk again. He also has a new car and he could not resist driving to the accident site to see his old truck.

Reum says after he learned to walk again, his ultimate goal is to run a 5K.