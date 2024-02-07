Two delivery personnel saved passengers from a car that flipped over on a California highway as historic rainfall continues to wreak havoc in the state.

The two men were driving through Southern California’s downpour when they witnessed a car hydroplane and slip down an embankment.

“It landed sideways and it just started flipping like 15 times,” William Solis tells Inside Edition.

Without hesitation, Thomas Kavoian sprinted down the highway to help. Knee-deep in the river, he worked to free the driver and passenger.

“I was trying to open the passenger door and it was locked and they couldn’t reach it so I had to pull them out through the window,” Kavoian says.

The rescued occupants were shaken but alive thanks to the good Samaritans.

In Sacramento, high winds sent a semi-truck toppling over. A car in the next lane had to swerve to avoid being crushed underneath. Other motorists rushed to pull the truck driver to safety.

Nearly 500 mudslides have struck Los Angeles County.

Mud filled the backyard of a home in Hacienda Heights. The pressure of the mud was so high it burst through a bedroom wall, creating a large hole in the house.

The homeowner tells Inside Edition he believes a ton of mud gushed through his home.

“It came right through the wall. It was a big bang. It took everything, the whole wall down” Jesus Barron says.

Rain in the region is expected to end Wednesday night.