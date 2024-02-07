Delivery Drivers Rescue Passengers of Flipped-Over Car on California Highway During Historic Rainfall

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:10 PM PST, February 7, 2024

“I was trying to open the passenger door and it was locked and they couldn’t reach it so I had to pull them out through the window,” Thomas Kavoian says.

Two delivery personnel saved passengers from a car that flipped over on a California highway as historic rainfall continues to wreak havoc in the state.

The two men were driving through Southern California’s downpour when they witnessed a car hydroplane and slip down an embankment.

“It landed sideways and it just started flipping like 15 times,” William Solis tells Inside Edition.

Without hesitation, Thomas Kavoian sprinted down the highway to help. Knee-deep in the river, he worked to free the driver and passenger.

“I was trying to open the passenger door and it was locked and they couldn’t reach it so I had to pull them out through the window,” Kavoian says.

The rescued occupants were shaken but alive thanks to the good Samaritans.

In Sacramento, high winds sent a semi-truck toppling over. A car in the next lane had to swerve to avoid being crushed underneath. Other motorists rushed to pull the truck driver to safety.

Nearly 500 mudslides have struck Los Angeles County.

Mud filled the backyard of a home in Hacienda Heights. The pressure of the mud was so high it burst through a bedroom wall, creating a large hole in the house.

The homeowner tells Inside Edition he believes a ton of mud gushed through his home.

“It came right through the wall. It was a big bang. It took everything, the whole wall down” Jesus Barron says. 

Rain in the region is expected to end Wednesday night.

Related Stories

Man's Wife and Daughter Accused of Attempted Murder with a Frying Pan
A Virginia Creek Turned a Milky White After Dairy Drain Clogs
Mystery Illness Sickens 150 People on Queen Victoria Cruise Ship: CDC
California Homeowner Screams as Tree Falls Onto House During Storm News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat