Virginia Creek Turns White After Waste Milk Overflows Clogged Drain

By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:00 AM PST, February 7, 2024

A dairy drain backed up and sent waste milk spewing into a nearby creek.

According to officials in Virginia, there is no need to cry over this spilled milk.

The Lynchburg Fire Department and its hazmat team responded to a report over the weekend that a creek had turned a milky white.

Sure enough, the stream was full of milk.

Thanks to a clogged drain, waste milk from a nearby cow dairy had backed up into the sewer system, and then spewed into a creek along a local road.

The drain was eventually unclogged, and the spill was stopped, authorities said.

How much milk spilled into the stream is undetermined, according to the fire department.

But water officials said there was no harm to the environment, and the color of the stream was returning to normal.

