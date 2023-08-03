A real estate agent in Canada has been slapped with a $15,000 fine after a Ring camera caught him slurping milk straight of the carton at a client's home, authorities said.

Homeowner Lyska Fullerton was disgusted after she viewed security footage at her home in British Columbia, she told Inside Edition. Real estate agent Mike Rose is seen raiding her fridge and pulling out a carton of milk, drinking from it and then putting it back.

"I was in shock," Fullerton recalled. "I felt really violated and i was just upset, so upset by it," she said.

Rose was must pay a penalty of $15,000 and “enforcement expenses” of about $1,900 for behavior that did not align with the Real Estate Services Act, Canadian authorities said.

The incident happened on July 16, 2022, when Rose was preparing to show Fullerton's home to potential buyers.

Fullerton was not home during the showing, and later viewed her security footage. When Rose returned to conduct a second showing, Fullerton said she confronted him about the milk incident.

"I looked at him and said, 'There is a cabinet with glasses. Get a glass.'" Rose did not seem embarrassed at being caught, she said. "He acted like it was no big deal," she told Inside Edition.

It turned out to be a very big deal after she posted the video on social media, where it went viral.

Rose later issued a public apology.

"I have never done this kind of thing before, nor will I ever behave in this way again," he said in a statement.