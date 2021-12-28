Police in Miami say they arrested a local real estate agent who they suspect is a serial killer.

25-Year-Old Willy Suarez Maceo has been charged with the premeditated attempted murder of a homeless man near Downtown Miami. And authorities say he is suspected of killing another homeless man just hours later by shooting him in the head as he slept on a sidewalk.

Manuel Morales, Miami Police Department’s Interim Police Chief, says Suarez is also suspected of killing another homeless person back in October.

“Investigators took no rest. They felt the pain,” Morales said during a press conference. “They felt the injustice that the victims had suffered at the hands of this cruel individual and this senseless crime. Through their diligent efforts, they were able to apprehend a violent criminal that’s no longer on the streets of Miami.”

While a public defender argued that there was no video showing her client shooting the victims, the judge denied bond for Maceo at a hearing on Christmas Eve.

