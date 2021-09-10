Miami Airport Has First Team of COVID-Sniffing Dogs | Inside Edition

Miami Airport Has First Team of COVID-Sniffing Dogs

Animals
Sign showing Miami Intl Airport and Miami BeachSign showing Miami Intl Airport and Miami Beach
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, September 10, 2021

The Miami International Airport is proud of their new team of pups that detect potentially infected passengers before they board.

A Florida airport has the first team of COVID-19 detecting dogs.

Miami International Airport has put together the first-ever team of dogs to detect the virus.

Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose Diaz said that this new initiative is a "big win for the community,” according to CBS

The dogs are trained to detect and then alert officials of any passengers that may be infected before they board the plane, and the trainers told the outlet the pups are right 97% of the time.

"We're blessed in Miami-Dade County to have the first COVID-sniffing dogs — actually, we have a couple of them — and it's the first airport anywhere that's utilizing this type of technology in our four-legged friends,” said Diaz.

Related Stories

Missing Teen Girl Found Quickly by Tango, Search and Rescue Dog
Dog Rescued After Taking Officers on Wild Ride Through NYC Subway Tunnel
Dog Narrowly Escapes Burning House in Daring Rescue Caught on Camera
Oreo the Rescue Dog Helps Sniff Out Victims of Florida High Rise CollapseNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped Them
20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped Them
1

20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped Them

Human Interest
Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort
Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort
2

Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort

Inspirational
20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National Shrine
20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National Shrine
3

20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National Shrine

Human Interest
5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning Car
5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning Car
4

5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning Car

Heroes
He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born After
He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born After
5

He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born After

Human Interest