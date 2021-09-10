Miami Airport Has First Team of COVID-Sniffing Dogs

A Florida airport has the first team of COVID-19 detecting dogs.

Miami International Airport has put together the first-ever team of dogs to detect the virus.

Miami-Dade Commission Chair Jose Diaz said that this new initiative is a "big win for the community,” according to CBS.

The dogs are trained to detect and then alert officials of any passengers that may be infected before they board the plane, and the trainers told the outlet the pups are right 97% of the time.

"We're blessed in Miami-Dade County to have the first COVID-sniffing dogs — actually, we have a couple of them — and it's the first airport anywhere that's utilizing this type of technology in our four-legged friends,” said Diaz.

