Missing Teen Girl Found Quickly by Tango, Search and Rescue Dog

One of the Pennington County Search and Rescue team’s K-9 dogs found a missing teen three hours after she was reported missing.

The 17-year-old was reported missing on Saturday, and the Pennington County Search and Rescue K-9 Team was called in, alongside the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The search party — including Tango, a rescue dog — convened to look for the teen near Pactola Reservoir, where she had last been seen, according to KELO.

There were several people involved in the search, but it was Tango who located the missing girl.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook shortly after, sharing that the teen was reunited safely with her family only three hours after being reported missing, thanks to Tango.

