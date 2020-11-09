Joe Biden's Dog, Major, Will Be 1st Rescue Dog to Ever Live in White House

For the first time in four years, the White House will be home to dogs again –– including a German shepherd named Major who will be the first rescue dog to ever live in the residence and workplace of the president of the United States. The family adopted Major in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association –– just 10 years after they brought in their first German shepherd, Champ, on Christmas 2008, People reported.

Champ was apparently the nick-name Biden's father gave him as a young boy.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens said in a statement at the time.

Major was first fostered by the family before he was adopted from a litter of puppies that were "surrendered and not doing well at all," the DHA said in a statement.

Biden has posed with his puppies a number of times on social media –– including a post from a month ago.

"No ruff days on the trail when I have some Major motivation," he wrote alongside a clip of the dog licking his face.

RELATED STORIES

Joe Biden Projected to Be 46th President of US After Pennsylvania Gives Him Victory Over Trump

Presidential Election 2020: How the Race Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump Is Going

Joe Biden Kicks Off Election Day With Visit to Son Beau's Grave

Major Biden to Make History as 1st Rescue Dog at the White House This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Now playing



