Joe Biden Kicks Off Election Day With Visit to Son Beau's Grave

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is spending Election Day in his home state of Pennsylvania, but on the way, he stopped in Delaware to visit the grave of his late son, Beau, to kick off the day.

Biden, his wife Jill, and his two granddaughters stopped at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, and visited Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden’s late wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, and are also buried in the same cemetery.

Biden has campaigned in Pennsylvania more than any other state, as nabbing wins in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are his easiest way of winning the Electoral College.

Biden was set to visit Scranton, where he was raised, and Philadelphia. In Scranton, he visited his childhood home, where he lived until the age of 10, and was greeted by supporters. He told the crowd: “It’s good to home,” according to the Associated Press. The current residents of the home also had Biden sign their wall, according to reports.

President Donald Trump began his day by calling into “Fox & Friends,” coming off a streak of 14 rallies in the past three days.

"It's been a great run," Trump said during the interview.

The president is also scheduled to visit his re-election headquarters in Arlington, Virginia and return to the White House later in the day.

